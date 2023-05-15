PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland sweated through three consecutive days of record-high temperatures over the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says Portland broke records on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs of 90, 93 and 92 degrees, respectively. Heat records were also broken in Astoria, Seaside, Newport, Troutdale, and Eugene over the weekend.

“We also saw a record warm start on Sunday morning with temps only dropping to the low 60s overnight,” Bayern said. “That beat the old record of 60 degrees for warmest low temperature set back in 1997.”

Portland’s weekly forecast. (KOIN 6)

The record daily high for Monday is 93 degrees, set in 2006. Portland isn’t expected to break that record, but it will come close. Bayern forecasts a high of 89 degrees Monday. If Portland is able to reach 90 degrees today, the region will also break its record for the most 90-degree days in May (set in 1987).

“We have currently tied the number of 90-degree days in May at three days,” Bayern said. “If we hit 90 degrees again today or sometime mid-week, that will be another record.”

Temperatures are forecast to progressively cool throughout the week, dipping back into the high 70s by May 21. The area’s heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday night.