PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer heat is back as the mercury climbs to near 90 Wednesday afternoon in Portland. That’s where temperatures will remain nearly 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the middle of May.

Near record-breaking heat is possible Wednesday in Portland

No record-breaking temperatures are expected Wednesday afternoon. The old record for May 17 is 95-degrees last set back in 2008. Heat-safety practices should be performed though the peak heat hours of the day.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s warmer than normal temperature forecast

It’s not much of a cooling trend, but afternoon highs will fall to the upper 80s and a few more clouds are possible by Thursday. Normal conditions are expected to return to the Pacific Northwest by the weekend.

Lightning remains the biggest threat to hikers this week over the Cascades

Those planning on hiking or spending time in the mountains need to stay vigilant. Lightning is the biggest threat over the Cascades and points to the east. This lightning potential remains through the end of the week.

Very little, if any, rain is expected over the nearly week forecast for the Willamette Valley.