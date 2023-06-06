PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer temperatures return to the Portland metro area Tuesday afternoon as winds continue to keep the fire threat elevated.

This latest stent of above-average temperatures is short-lived. Tuesday will remain the warmest day of the week, with highs falling to the upper 80s mid-week. That coincides with more clouds by Thursday and Friday.

Winds will continue to increase during the afternoon hours Tuesday. Gusts could near 20-25 mph through the Willamette Valley.

Breezy conditions will continue to help stir up pollen counts over the coming days along the Interstate-5 corridor.

Allergy season ramps up as winds stir up the atmosphere along the Willamette Valle

The combination of wind and extreme heat will likely increase the fire threat Tuesday afternoon. Fire season getting off to a busy and early start after multiple brush fires started around the Portland metro area over the last week.

Oregon and Washington’s wildfire danger Tuesday evening as hot, dry, and windy conditions remain

Relative humidity values will also remain low as high pressure to the east continues to build, pushing in warmer and drier conditions.

Days without rainfall continue to add up in Portland

It’s no surprise that the fire threat is increasing. Portland hasn’t seen a single drop of rain for 22 days. Little to no rain is expected along the Willamette Valley over the next week.