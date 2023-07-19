PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle continues on as afternoon highs return to the mid 90s Wednesday in Portland. Oregon and Washington’s latest heat streak continues through the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s summer-like heat expected Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Breezy conditions over the next several days will keep the wildfire threat elevated. Gusts in some Willamette Valley locations could near 25 mph during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Breezy and hot conditions continue to be fueled by the heat dome over the desert southwest.

Southwest heat dome continues to throw hot temperatures towards western Oregon and Washington this week as gusty winds keep the wildfire threat elevated

High pressure continues to throw summer-like heat toward Oregon and Washington. It’s expected to move east later this week. That will help cool temperatures slightly as a trough of low-pressure approaches brings in cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Portland’s extended weather forecast with cooler temperatures expected next week

Oregon and Washington’s fire threat will likely remain as hot, dry, and breezy conditions remain across the Pacific Northwest. Rain chances don’t return to the region until the middle of next week.

Dry weather continues in Portland for the month of July after only seeing a trace of rain on July 10, 2023

Rain accumulation and locations are uncertain at this time. If this rain potential remains in the forecast, then the threat of wildfires will improve and rainfall totals for July will amount to more than a trace.