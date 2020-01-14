Portland’s West Hills sees first flakes, wintry mix to come

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the valley still projected to see some light snow this week, Portland’s West Hills neighborhood is the first to see a few flakes.

A mix of rain and snow is hitting some spots across Portland early Tuesday morning, but the West Hills is the only area seeing any type of accumulating dusting so far. Even so, the roads are clear as snow is not sticking to the roads. Commuters should still use caution throughout the day as roads become slicker.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the day, with the possibility of some snowflakes at or above 500 feet. The wintry mix should dry up by Tuesday afternoon — with the chance of returning early Wednesday morning if the projected cold temperatures hold.

Closures, delays and outages — oh my!

Various schools around the area have announced 2-hour delays, including Columbia Gorge Community College, Mt. Pleasant School District, Goldendale School District, Lyle School District, Mill A School District, White Salmon School District, Horizon Christian Hood River, Santiam Canyon School District, Sherman County School District Centerville School District and Clatskanie School District. Rainer School District is closed for the day. Many schools have put their buses on snow routes.

Severe Weather Shelters

Officials in Portland said Monday they will open severe weather shelters for everyone and anyone as the forecast dictates.

“On nights when we activate severe weather, no one will be turned away,” said Denis Theriault.

The Joint Office is working with Transition Projects. Theriault said there will be about 2000 beds open Monday night, including year-round beds and beds open all winter regardless of the forecast.

Warming Shelters and Homelessness

Winter Weather Donations

Transportation crews prepare

Whatever the weather, local transportation crews are ready to go.

Portland Bureau of Transportation Spokesperson John Brady said they will be deciding on the routes to salt if conditions warrant it. They are keeping an eye on the West Hills, but also on Mount Scott on the east side.

“Be aware of both where you are and where you are traveling too, especially because there are going to be differences in elevations,” said Brady. “If you know you are going into the hills, you might want to give yourself extra time.”

PBOT installed signs at 500-foot and 1000-foot elevations in the hills so that drivers know where rain might start to transition into snow. The bureau will be doing 24-hour operations in 12-hour shifts, and are prepared to adjust those shifts if conditions warrant it.

Track PBOT crews, road closures and traffic updates around Portland in real-time with PBOT’s Winter Weather Center. Go to ODOT’s TripCheck for road conditions throughout Oregon.

TriMet has crews working around the clock to monitor the weather situation. About 75% of buses have drop-down chains that can be deployed as needed. Crews will be prepping equipment to ensure buses and trains keep moving throughout the week.

Riders are encouraged to check TriMet Alerts before heading out, as well as allotting extra time and using caution while getting to and from bus stops and train stations. Winter weather tips are available here.

Over at the Portland International Airport, there have not been any major delays or cancellations due to weather. Keep an eye on the status of arrivals and departures throughout the week here.

So far, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have not experienced any major outages, just a few minor ones. Any reported outages can be found on PGE’s website or on Pacific Power’s website.

