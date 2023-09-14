PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late summer heat wave puts Portland’s temperature records in danger Thursday and again Friday.

Morning sunshine will quickly warm temperatures above average by nearly 15 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Portland’s current record sits at 92 degrees last set back in 1995. Portland’s forecast high Thursday puts The Rose City just a few degrees shy of tying that nearly 30-year-old record.

Possible record-breaking heat in Portland Thursday, September 14, 2023

This latest temperature trend keeps highs in the 90s again on Friday. Again, records are threatened as temperatures remain well above average for the middle of September.

Portland’s record for September 15 is slightly warmer, but so too is the forecast high. Friday could be the final 90-degree day of the year.

Summer heat continues to build as records likely remain Friday, September 15, 2023

These warmer temperatures are due in part to high pressure and easterly winds on Thursday and Friday. Winds will become out of the north and northwest again by the weekend. That wind direction change and a weakening ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to fall to near-normal conditions.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the nearly 20 degree temperature drop expected over Portland over the next week

Chill weather, compared to Thursday and Friday’s temperatures, returns to the Pacific Northwest by the start of next week.

Portland’s drier weather pattern takes the Pacific Northwest into the middle of next week

Drier skies are expected to last through the next week as the number of days without rain now adds up to over 10 days.