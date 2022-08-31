PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland, Hillsboro and Vancouver all saw record highs on Aug. 30, amid the region’s ongoing heatwave.

A high of 100 degrees was recorded at PDX, breaking the previous record of 98 degrees set back in 1987. Portland has also tied its record for most 100-degree days in a calendar year at five. This record was first set in 1941, and was also tied in 1977 and last year.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames reports that Portland is currently experiencing the warmest August on record. Hot temperatures will persist today and tomorrow, with forecasted temperatures in the 90s. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-to-low 80s this weekend.

Several other local areas broke or tied their daily records on Aug. 30. Hillsboro saw a record high of 98, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 2003. Vancouver also set a high of 98, eclipsing the previous high of 96 set in 1918. Eugene tied its previous record of 98, which was also set in 1918, and Salem tied its record of 97, set in 1987.