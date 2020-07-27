Portland hits 100 degrees and breaks a record high Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The forecast for Sunday was right on the nose as temperatures hit 100 degrees in Portland. This is the first time that we’ve hit 100 since July 15, 2018. It has been two years since we’ve topped off in the triple digits.

An offshore wind has allowed for compressional heating, which is warm air descending down the mountain. This process tends to bump our temperatures up in the valley because of the warming process. That is what is going on this afternoon with the east wind.

For the first time in over 2 years PDX hit 100ºF. The last time PDX hit 100 was July 15, 2018. #ORwx #pdxtst — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 27, 2020

Now that we’ve hit 100, was it good enough for a record? It was! The previous record was 99 degrees, set in 1998. That was the case for Vancouver too! Both locations topping off at 100 and breaking that record that was set in 1998. Temperatures are set to top off in the upper 90s on Monday too.

How about some of the other locations? It’s likely we will have a few more isolated record high temperatures by the time we wrap up Sunday. McMinnville hit 100 degrees, which may have tied a record. Check out the gap from Cannon Beach and Newport. That offshore wind really helps boost the temperatures of the northern Oregon coast, meanwhile, locations like Newport do not get the same treatment. Stay cool!