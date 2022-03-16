PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are stuck right in the middle of the work week and it is coming with our most tame weather. The post-frontal uneasiness from Tuesday is now a step more stable. We then have a few hiccups coming to our direction later in this week.

That means our Wednesday is going to be the driest day this week. Unfortunately, it’s going to come with clouds. Portland will start the day in the upper 30s. The morning may bring in patchy fog, but mostly just dealing with morning clouds. A calm wind to kickstart the day.

It will pick up for the afternoon, but it won’t be nearly as windy in the Willamette Valley as it will be east of the Cascades. Temperatures are expected to be warmer in the southern counties of the Willamette Valley, cooler north. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s for Salem, potentially hitting 60. Portland will likely top off in the mid-50s.

Swipe through the graphics below to see the forecast for each zone. Each zone has subtle changes depending on your location.

There will be fewer clouds in the forecast by afternoon as clouds should decrease as conditions become more stable. If you cycle over to the forecast for the Oregon coast, you may notice that rain and cloud icon. That is mainly for the northwest Oregon coast Wednesday. There is a small threat, around 20%, from Astoria south to Newport. With that isolated shower threat, and clouds, temperatures a notch cooler from Clatsop County south to Lincoln County.

Those of you that are located in the Gorge, expect your fair share of clouds on Wednesday, too. The wind will be picking up from The Dalles to the east. Expect a west wind, running around 10 to 15 mph with gusts pushing 25.

Temperatures are also going to be warmer from Wasco County to Umatilla County. Those on the western edge of the Gorge will have a similar forecast to Portland. That means you will have plenty of clouds with a period of sunshine. It’s a short drive east for more sunshine if you’re hoping for some vitamin D.

We cut off the snow for the mountains for about a day. Very light snow is possible for the passes in the morning. It will warm up and dry out quickly, turning to sunshine.