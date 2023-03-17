Portland lucks out with another round of mild temperatures Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The luck of the Irish is with those in the Pacific Northwest Friday as another round of 60-degree temperatures finds its way back to Portland.

This comes after Portland International Airport experienced its warmest day of the year Thursday. An afternoon high of 61 degrees Thursday put an end to the 140-day streak of below-60-degree temperatures.

Thursday’s high was the first time the mercury climbed to 61 degrees since October 27, 2022, and Portland will do it again today.

St. Patrick’s Day will bring another round of morning frost in some locations. Clear overnight skies will allow some locations to fall close to freezing. A quick pass of an ice scraper is possible for exposed cars early Friday morning.

A quick scrape of the windshield is possible for some in western Oregon and Washington as temperatures fall close to freezing early Friday morning

Sunny skies Friday morning will allow temperatures to quickly warm across the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas. Afternoon highs are expected to return to the low 60s for a second day in a row before clouds start to increase.

The next round of clouds Friday afternoon will not bring the chance of rain back to western Oregon and Washington. If anything, Friday night’s cloud coverage will help keep overnight and early Saturday morning lows in the 40s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

Another round of mild temperatures will return Saturday for the Portland metro area. That comes as the next round of rain starts to develop over the Pacific Ocean. Rain chances don’t return to the forecasting area until Sunday.