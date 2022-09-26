PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After coming out with the warmest August average temperature on record, we may be following it up with the warmest average temperature for September as well.

Portland has come through with multiple days this month in the 90s. We’ve had now 13 days in the 80s, with a forecast set to be in the upper 80s Monday afternoon, making it number 14 for the month. Not only has the afternoon been warm, but we had a collection of days this month where overnight temperatures were well into the 60s.

The month of September isn’t quite fall, but it does start our transition to early sunsets and cooler temperatures. This year, Portland has been scraping together an extended summer. This may be compensation for the slow start to summer that we endured this year.

Right now, Portland is 3.7 degrees above the average temperature for the month. We have had 17 days where the high temperature has been above average, but 22 days where we have had an average temperature above average. Keep in mind the average temperature is a combination of the high and the low temperature for the day. The calendar below is only taking the high temperature into consideration.

WHERE WE CURRENTLY STAND

Without taking Monday’s observation into consideration (we still have to see what the high is for the day), we are sitting at 69.8 degrees. You will notice that the normal average for the month of September is 63.8 degrees. The next warmest average mean temperature for the month of September is 67.6 degrees which occurred in both 2014 and 1994. Not only are we on the trajectory to hit Number 1, but we are also on the trajectory to maybe top it by a full degree or two.

There are still five more days to take into consideration through the end of September. We are projected to have three more days above average and two days that fall below average. It is likely that we conclude the month at Number 1.

BACK-TO-BACK RECORDS

It’s been plenty warm in both the afternoon and overnight hours the last 90 days. We finished the month of July at Number 4, we finished the month of August at Number 1, and we are working to finish September at Number 1, too. Portland has had multiple warm ridges develop late summer that has kept the region warm and dry.

I mentioned above that we had a slow start to the summer, you can see how cool the spring months ended up being based on our record books. We had one of the cooler Aprils on record, with a fairly cool May and June. It was late June when we finally unlocked the potential of summer.

Temperatures continue to drop as we wrap up the last batch of days. The average temperature this time of the year should be closer to 62 degrees (high + low = average). For those of you that were hoping for warmer climbing weather and great late summer and early fall hiking conditions, you wish has been granted!