PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Buckle up. It’s going to be a breezy day!

High pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest through Wednesday, leaving the region sunny and dry. There will be a gusty east to northeast wind coming through the Gorge by morning. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning but pleasant by the afternoon. Try to soak up the sun while it’s here.

Wind speeds may push around 20 mph Monday morning. The strongest of the wind will approach the Portland metro area by afternoon Monday, extending through Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There may be wind gusting to 30 to 40 mph. As of Sunday night, there are no wind alerts in place.

After a very wet start to November, we are going to be dry through the next five days. The next sign for rain comes Sunday.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the forecast in your area!

Stay with KOIN 6 News for all your latest weather information.