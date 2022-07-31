PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest.

Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941.

And when it comes to a streak of daytime highs at 90° or higher, we are currently at six for PDX. The all-time record is 10 days in a row, set back in July and August 2009.

At this point, it looks like we’ll have the second longest streak of 90° or higher (with 7 consecutive days) as of Sunday. The forecast high is now 98° for PDX, and some areas in the Willamette Valley may again see triple digits. That heat will definitely be present still east of the Cascades.

We are still seeing some high-level moisture moving into the region that is helping to create some late afternoon thunderstorms. One turned severe Saturday evening, and we could see more of the same from some isolated cells Sunday into Monday. Most of this active weather will be concentrated in South Central and Central Oregon. But there is a chance we could see a pop-up storm over the northern portion of the Coast Range Monday afternoon.

A long heat wave enveloped Oregon in July 2022 (KOIN)

The cool air continues to hug the Oregon Coast. Expect morning clouds and fog, and some sunshine later, especially north. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Looks like we will finally see a real break in the heat as the ridge that’s been keeping us so hot breaks down Tuesday. We’ll see a return to more average daytime highs for Summer in the low to mid-80s on the West side of the region. We’re seeing a weak system coming through on Thursday, that has the chance to bring more widespread cloud cover and even a few showers to the area.

We return to dry and warmer to finish out the week.