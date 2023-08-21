PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer heat might repeat this week, but shorter days are upon us.

Northern hemisphere residents are marching closer to the autumn equinox. With that comes cooler temperatures and earlier sunsets. The sunshine surplus will only last for a month or so more before nighttime hours outweigh the day.

The autumn equinox falls on September 23, 2023, marking an equal amount of daylight and nighttime hours. This is also when the sun’s rays are most directly pointed towards the equator, thanks to the earth’s 23.5° tilt.

Vernal equinox happens again on Saturday, September 23, 2023

The waning daylight hours means that Portland sees its final 8:00 hour sunset this week, Friday, August 25, 2023. That’s when the sun will dip below the horizon at 8:01 p.m. with Saturday’s sunset falling at 7:59 p.m.

Portland continues to lose about 3 minutes of daylight each day, with both later sunrises and earlier sunsets. That means Portland’s morning and evening hours will dramatically change once again.

Sunsets continue to get earlier in Portland until the winter solstice on December 21, 2023

With these shorter days obviously comes cooler temperatures because you’re losing your heat source. Portland’s normal daytime highs will drop nearly 10 degrees in the month of September. With the combination of less sunlight and cooler temperatures also comes the brilliant fall foliage seen here in the Pacific Northwest.