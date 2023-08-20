PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After seeing record heat this week, Portland is now dealing with wildfire smoke filling the skies. Saturday afternoon the air quality took a hit with the northwest winds bringing in plenty of wildfire smoke from Washington state fires as well as Canadian wildfires.

With continued winds out of the northwest, the Portland metro and Willamette Valley will see worsened air quality on Sunday.

Portland and the surrounding area will go from having widespread haze in the skies to seeing widespread smoke by Sunday morning. Temperatures will also begin to climb back into the low 90s as we wrap up our weekend.

Hazy conditions will even fall on our shoreline on Sunday, particularly the northern part of the Oregon coast.

Local fires will also contribute to the amount of smoke in the air in central Oregon.

Eastern Oregon will start to see remnants from Hurricane Hilary with the biggest impact beginning Monday morning as parts of Oregon will see an abundance of rain. Eastern Oregon has a Flood Watch in place from Sunday through Monday for the rain expected in such a short period of time.

Temperatures around Portland will start to cool off by the start of next week as wildfire smoke will also begin to decrease.