PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Trick-or-treat, smell my feet, give Portland a mild night to creep! This year’s Halloween forecast isn’t expected to be spooky as clear skies and cooler temperatures remain over the Pacific Northwest.
Trick-or-treat forecast timeline
Starting the night off with some daylight, Portland’s ghosts and goblins will find temperatures in the mid-50s. From 4 to 5 p.m. will be the most mild weather for trick-or-treaters. The sun will set in Portland on Halloween night at 5:59 p.m. After that, temperatures will quickly start to cool.
By 6 to 7 p.m. witches and warlocks will see a clear moon-lit night sky with temperatures sliding back into the upper 40s. Bone chilling temperatures begin to work their way back into the area after 8:00 p.m. when the mercury falls to the mid-40s.
Temperatures will continue to plummet through the overnight hours. The start of November on Wednesday morning will welcome in cold temperatures with morning lows in the upper 30s.