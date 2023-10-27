PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Trick-or-treat, smell my feet, give Portland a mild night to creep! This year’s Halloween forecast isn’t expected to be spooky as clear skies and cooler temperatures remain over the Pacific Northwest.

Trick-or-treat forecast timeline

Starting the night off with some daylight, Portland’s ghosts and goblins will find temperatures in the mid-50s. From 4 to 5 p.m. will be the most mild weather for trick-or-treaters. The sun will set in Portland on Halloween night at 5:59 p.m. After that, temperatures will quickly start to cool.

By 6 to 7 p.m. witches and warlocks will see a clear moon-lit night sky with temperatures sliding back into the upper 40s. Bone chilling temperatures begin to work their way back into the area after 8:00 p.m. when the mercury falls to the mid-40s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s Halloween trick-or-treat weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Temperatures will continue to plummet through the overnight hours. The start of November on Wednesday morning will welcome in cold temperatures with morning lows in the upper 30s.