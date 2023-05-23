PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning clouds, cooler temperatures, and an onshore flow will bring Monday’s weather pattern into Tuesday.

Spring-like conditions remain Tuesday after an unusually warm May. Portland’s record-breaking heat is on pause for now, but won’t stay that way through the week.

Near-average temperatures expected in Portland with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Winds out of the northwest will help keep clouds over the Oregon coast and Willamette Valley through the mid-morning hours. Clouds will slowly start to break apart Tuesday afternoon. That slow clearing will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than normal. Many locations will struggle to hit 70 Tuesday afternoon.

Rain showers will remain few and far between this week. A drier and sunnier weather pattern starts to move back into the Pacific Northwest this week. Summer-like heat returns with Oregon and Washington’s ridge of high pressure.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s latest warming trend as skies remain mostly dry over the next week

Oregon and Washington’s latest ridge will send the mercury into the mid- to upper-80s Thursday and Friday. This latest warming trend isn’t expected to last as long as last week’s heat streak. Cooler temperatures bring Portland’s highs closer to normal by the weekend.