PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle is on as the month of July gets underway in Portland. Near record-breaking heat is possible for the Rose City by the Fourth of July!

Temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s just in time for Portland’s Fourth of July celebrations. Taking breaks from the heat, staying hydrated and checking on those sensitive to the heat will be a must as early as this weekend.

Those planning on spending time at the Waterfront Blues Festival need to prepare for above-average temperatures.

Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival weather forecast

Portland’s current record for the hottest Fourth of July is being threatened.

Forecast highs put Bridge City just two degrees cooler than the old record of 99 degrees set in 1972. That’s a record that’s remained in place for over 50 years.

A look back at Portland’s recent Fourth of July heat compared to the average and record high temperatures

The last several Fourth of July’s have remained relatively mild compared to this year’s forecast. On average, Portland should see temperatures around 79 degrees for the Fourth.

The month as a whole is typically Portland’s second warmest month of the year and the driest month of the year.

Normal weather conditions for Portland in the month of July

On average, Portland sees temperatures in the low 80s in the month of July with only 0.5″ of rain expected most years. Current drought conditions remain dry as average highs sit nearly 10-20 degrees above normal next week.

That will continue to keep the wildfire threat elevated for the region. July is also a warming month for Portland. Saturday’s normal temperature should be around 78 degrees. By the end of the month, temperatures should sit around five degrees warmer.

Fourth of July’s highs in the upper 90s will make for hot picnics, barbeques and pool parties, but the Waterfront Blues Festival’s firework show will be considerably cooler, yet still warm.

Portland’s downtown firework show forecast Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Cooler temperatures will return to the region by the late evening hours. Portland’s sunset will happen just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when the blistering heat will begin to subside.