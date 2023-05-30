Portland could break the record for the hottest May in the city’s recorded history this week. (KOIN 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May 2023 could end up being Portland’s warmest on record.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that Portland has seen an average temperature of 64.6 degrees this month, edging past the previous record of 63.1 degrees set in 1992.

“So far, not including May 30 or 31, this month is sitting as Portland’s warmest May on record,” Cozart said.

Portland is also expected to set a May record for the most consecutive days without rain. Portland officially tied the May record on Tuesday with 15 consecutive rainless days.

“We’ve also started to dry out fast,” Cozart said. “Portland is close to breaking a record that we don’t want to see: The number of consecutive days with no rain.”

The previous record for consecutive May days without rain was set in 1955. Portland’s average number of days without rain in May is three.