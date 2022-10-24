Although we are currently seeing moderate color, those autumn leaves will change quickly.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Now is the time to find a moment to admire the fall leaves around the region. There is a catch, though — the weather isn’t ideal.

Due to the delay in our fall colors, we may not have our best viewing coming up with the rain and wind coming through. Those conditions may start to knock some of the leaves off the trees before we get the truly vibrant colors.

However, this is the time to start looking for those lovely hues. The peak of the season is just about here, with many leaves starting to see moderate to high color. The cooler weather will help bring the colors out in the coming week.

The fall foliage report is creeping the high color from east to west. This is expected as we work through the week.

With that in mind, treat our current week as a near-peak, with the true peak rushing in shortly. There are a few brands of trees that have made the transition earlier than others. You may even start to see some brown leaves collecting on the streets due to the rain and wind from the weekend.

Some trees started to shed leaves due to drought. However, we are looking for the rich colors of the nearby maples and any of the aspen trees around should kick over to yellow.

We have our fair share of oaks, too. Keep your eyes peeled!

As far as the forecast goes for getting out to see the changing trees, it’s not perfect. We will have on-and-off showers throughout the week, with the next gusty and wet slot expected on Tuesday.

We should see a moment of dry time on Thursday, which may be your best opportunity to go for a nice dry fall bike ride. There may be some moments on Wednesday and Friday too.

You can use the weather graphics above as you plan out your week. We are hopeful that the wind will settle down more come Wednesday.