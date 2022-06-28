PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Relief from the heat has arrived! The stronger onshore flow will push in a more seasonable temperature for Portland this Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin in the 50s and lower 60s. Expect morning clouds to filter through the coast range and into the Willamette Valley. Not all will be cloudy, but there will be some locations. Temperatures will warm to the 70s by lunchtime.

There will be less stress from the heat if you want to get out for an afternoon walk or if you want to get the pet out for a stroll. The wind will be running out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. We will finish the day with sunshine and with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. That means we will be around 20 degrees cooler than on Monday afternoon.

You can swipe through the weather graphics below to find the temperature and weather conditions in your area. Temperatures will still be warm for the lower Columbia Basin Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are projected to be in the mid-70s as early as 8 or 9 a.m. Although a mild start to the day, the afternoon temperatures should only top off in the mid to upper 80s. There will be cooler air moving across the state by late Tuesday night.

You will notice that the futurecast is picking up on some light patchy green areas for the Oregon and Washington coast by morning. This is going to be some very patchy light rain that comes out of that strong onshore flow.

There shouldn’t be too much rain to start the day otherwise. Weather models are keeping some clouds in by the early afternoon, before tossing them out of the picture later in the day.

Plan for a pleasant sunset in the Willamette Valley today, with plenty of sunshine east of the Cascades.