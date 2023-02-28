Icy roads heading into tunnel on Highway 26 on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tuesday night snowmelt could lead to icy roadways in the Portland area Wednesday morning.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that Tuesday evening’s low-elevation snow will likely freeze overnight, causing slick driving conditions for Wednesday morning commuters.

“Although very little snow is sticking on roads Tuesday afternoon, those wet conditions we see Tuesday night will likely freeze,” Cozart said. “Freezing fog is also a concern as temperatures drop tonight and Wednesday morning. The fog combined with lingering water puddles could make for a slick Wednesday morning commute all across Western Oregon and Washington.”

The National Weather Service forecasts that the lingering overnight ice could last until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Wednesday, with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 33.

Light rain and snow will be possible Wednesday night.