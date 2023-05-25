PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching as Portland settles into a spring-like weather pattern.

Portland’s Rose Festival CityFair gets underway Friday evening. The summer sizzle with start Portland’s Rose Festival off on a hot note. Temperatures during the evening hours will remain in the low to mid 80s Friday evening.

Staying hydrated and cool Friday evening will help those enjoying time outside.

Portland Rose Festival CityFair Friday evening weather forecast

Everyone in the Portland metro area will be on a rollercoaster of sorts this weekend. After highs in the mid 80s Friday, Portland will drop the temperature by nearly 10-15 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

A roller coaster ride of temperatures this weekend as fair season gets underway in Portland

Those planning on escaping the city to Oregon and Washington’s high terrain will need to do so early in the day Saturday. Afternoon thunderstorms will increase the chance of lightning, gusty winds, heavy downpours and occasional hail. Mountain lake boaters should avoid the water during the threat of thunderstorms. When thunder roars, head indoors.

A mix of mostly sunny skies and a few clouds will take Portland through the weekend and into next week. A gradual warming trend will come with the dry stretch of weather ahead.

Portland’s extended forecast Portland’s long holiday weekend forecast

Those wanting to grill on Memorial Day itself will find mostly sunny skies across western Oregon and Washington.

Memorial Day Monday grilling forecast in Portland

Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s, but temperatures will struggle to reach the 80s for many locations.

The dry and mild stretch of weather will take Portland and much of the Pacific Northwest into the month of June.