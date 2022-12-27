PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.

Officials in Multnomah County say Northwest Rock Creek Road is closed near 220th Avenue due to high water, Southeast Louden Road is closed between Southeast Deverell Road and East Larch Mountain Road due to downed power lines and trees, and Southeast Dodge Park Road is closed at Southeast Cottrell Road due to a downed tree.

Traffic is down to one lane on Southeast Littlepage Road and Pounder Road due to a downed tree, according to Multnomah County officials.

On North Columbia Boulevard under Interstate 5, video from KOIN 6 News reporter Emma Jerome shows cars stuck in standing water.

Meanwhile, in Washington County, sheriff’s deputies say they were cleaning up a crash on Southwest Johnson School Road caused by standing water, which happened when a driver tried driving a car through the flooding and ended up losing control and getting stuck in a ditch.

The Portland metro and Willamette Valley have clocked wind gusts as high as 60 mph, with the Oregon Coast hitting gusts of 50 to 70 mph, according to Portland’s National Weather Service office. Tens of thousands are without power in the region as a result of the storm.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.