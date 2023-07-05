PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Potentially record-breaking heat, moderate-to-unhealthy air quality and the threat of catastrophic wildfires are affecting the Greater Portland area Wednesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that excessive heat and fire danger persist around the region. Tuesday’s red flag warning and heat advisory remain in effect through Wednesday. With temperatures forecast for the mid-90s to low 100s. Portland’s record temperature for July 5 is 96 degrees. The latest forecast shows a daily high of 97, making a new temperature record likely for the Portland area.

Record heat possible in Portland Wednesday. (KOIN 6)

“The red flag warning remains through 11 p.m. tonight for unstable fire conditions in this heat and dry weather,” Bayern said. “Conditions are briefly breezy near the Tunnel 5 Fire later this evening with gusts around 20 mph. Temps cool into the weekend. We’ll dip back into the mid-80s with more enjoyable summertime temps.”

A mix of smoke from fireworks, the Tunnel 5 Fire and the wildfires burning in Canada will combine in the greater Portland area Wednesday, causing hazy skies and poor air quality.

The Portland and Vancouver metro area has the poorest air quality in the region with a “moderate” rating. Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a moderate air quality means the air is acceptable for normal activity. However, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may be more sensitive to the conditions.

“High-level wildfire smoke still sits over the region and will bring back hazy sunshine all day today,” Bayern said. “Air quality looks the worst in Clark County this morning. Hazy skies are likely to persist through Friday before conditions improve this weekend due to westerly onshore winds.”