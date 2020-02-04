Patchy freezing fog possible overnight, Tuesday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s still winter and with that, we are still vulnerable to cold freezing temperatures, which, from overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, may pair with patchy fog, leading to possible trouble for your morning commute.

Temperatures Monday night are expected to drop to freezing or below through much of the Willamette Valley and most definitely for those up in Southwest Washington in the Cowlitz Valley and hills.

However, we need enough moisture at the surface and weak wind to help engage that fog. This will likely be patchy come midnight and then a higher threat by the morning hours. Where? Mostly for communities in Clark and Cowlitz counties, but it can’t be ruled out across the border around Portland and outlying neighborhoods.

The visibility forecast is also picking up on that fog from Cowlitz County down to those south of even Marion County. While I wouldn’t count on this to be a widespread issue as depicted, it will be patchy and dangerous.

Why is freezing fog such a hazard? It will create icy conditions, including roadways. This means if you have to commute down some major hills to the main thoroughfares of the valley, you may hit some icy conditions on top of low visibility, making for a combination that may slow down your commute and also create some issues if you’re not prepared for it.

What exactly is going on? Partial clearing overnight will allow for cooling and those air parcels to cool to saturation, reaching a tight dewpoint depression (moist). With that, a very light wind should allow for conditions to form, where a moderate wind would “stir the soup.” You can say that the droplets from fog which contact objects below freezing will then turn to ice. Freezing fog doesn’t tend to accumulate a lot of ice but again, enough to potentially cause some travel hazards.