Downright cold! Dry, winter air incursion with vicious wind chills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are we approaching our last gasp of winter? Not for the mountains, but the Willamette Valley is nearing warmer afternoons and has fewer chances at snow; however, that’s not the case this week.

Portland’s weather forecast is going to see the coldest temperatures that we’ve had going back to late December. That cold air already has a ticket to the Willamette Valley and it will be riding the wind into our backyards by late Monday night. Now is the time to get the heavy jackets, winter gloves, and winter hats out for the kids. You will want to grab all that winter garb for yourself too.

WHAT’S COMING

A mighty cold air mass is moving through the northern Rockies and into the Columbia Basin as we speak. That will hitch a ride with the east wind, funneling straight through the Gorge, mountain passes, and right over the top of that barrier that we call the Cascades. It’s obvious to the eye if you use the slideshow below to see the purple (cold dry air) moving in from the east. It’s not as evident by dinner time tonight, but it will be here by the morning commute. Temperatures colder to the east, eventually dropping in the Portland metro area.

This type of cold air is exactly what we need for snow. However, the moisture will not be around to create a snowy scene this time. By Tuesday night, temperatures are going to be plummeting into the 20s and near the lower 20s by Wednesday morning. There will be some locations that are in the teens and single digits.

Follow the temperature futurecast in the graphics provided below. The temperature will be flirting with freezing by late Monday, especially if we have a few rain showers that are hanging around and pulling some cold air to the surface.

We will not rule out a wintry mix in the forecast tonight if showers do stay together after sunset. Measurable snow is not in the forecast for Portland, but snowflakes and a mix is.

Temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens for Madras and folks east of the Cascades. The coldest air will move in Tuesday night, as we mentioned above. That is when temperatures will be well below average and we may be close to breaking some record lows this week. Tuesday night, we are already in the upper 20s for Portland as of 8 p.m. We will be dry, cold, and dealing with the whistling wind. The last time we had a high in the 30s and an overnight temperature in the 20s was January 1 (34 was the afternoon high, 25 was the low).

THE WIND

The east wind is what brings in the cold air during the winter. Wind will start gusting as early as tonight (around 10 p.m.), picking up Tuesday morning. The wind shift will arrive around dinner, offering us a cool appetizer by tonight. The outflow from the Gorge will keep the Portland metro area under the spell of cold air for at least two days. That means we have winter temperatures here until Thursday.

By Tuesday morning, the wind will be gusting around 30 mph out of the Gorge. We aren’t anticipating a wind that is much stronger than the lower 30s for the surface. It will be gusty for the Vista House and all the vulnerable spots there in the Gorge. The east wind continues for the day, reaching more locations in the central Willamette Valley by the evening hours. Wednesday will be similar.

Because of the wind chill effect, we are going to feel even colder! Learn more about wind chill here. What you should be prepared for in the Willamette Valley is wind chill values in the upper teens by Tuesday morning. Wind chill values in the lower teens and potential single-digits by Wednesday morning.

The best way to combat this is to cover your skin to stay warm. If you have to spend time outdoors, you will want gloves and winter hat for your ears. Improvements will start to show on Thursday.