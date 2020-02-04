A February fit of rain before dry weather returns

The Portland metro area could see up to 1.5 inches of rain by the time we dry out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s try something different: we are about five days away from a nice sunny day.

That means we are going to be dealing with some clouds and some rain until about Sunday. A continuous northwest flow will usher in moisture with rounds of energy to help trigger more intense rain and mountain snow for a few hours here or there. This week will be more of an event for those up in Washington, with potential for some flooding around Willapa hills and those counties in Southwest Washington. A Flood Watch will be in place for the counties around the Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound come Wednesday and it will extend to Friday. In the Portland metro area, we will still have our fair share of rain here come Wednesday morning.

At this point, the Willamette Valley may collect around .5 to 1.5 inches or so by the time we start the weekend. The further south you are from that stream of moisture, the lower the rain totals will be. Right now, locations closer to Eugene will have lower amounts compared to up north near Clark and Cowlitz counties.

Listen to KOIN’s Your Weather Week podcast below

Planning a trip to the Oregon coast this week? It will be substantially more wet up near Astoria compared to the south of Newport. You may consider traveling a bit further south if you’re hoping for some dry time. It is definitely possible for Astoria to pick up an additional 3 inches of rain this week. That may seem par for the course for Astoria, but they’ve been seeing rain almost every day since Christmas!

The main concern beyond the rain is a chance for some fog to form in the valley that may inhibit our chance for an abundance of sunshine late weekend and early next week. With the leftover moisture on the ground and the chance for high pressure to move in, we may see an inversion build that could keep us in a foggy valley for our morning hours come Sunday and Monday.