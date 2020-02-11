Wet weather returns for the remainder of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are 42 days into the year and parts of Oregon have seen more than 20 inches of rain.

You could probably guess where the heavy-hitting rain has been. The answer: the Oregon coast. Here is a comparison between Astoria and Portland from Jan. 1 to Feb. 10. Both locations are in the positive when it comes to the departure from normal, but notice Astoria is nearly 13 inches above! We can mostly attribute the gigantic departure to the month of January, where Astoria collected 18 inches of rain and Portland 7.5 inches.

Coast vs Valley Accumulation Jan 1 – Feb 10

After a pair of dry days, a weak disturbance will bring in some spotty showers overnight into Wednesday morning. This will be mostly pennies compared to some of the rain events we had in January, meaning very light rain and nothing substantial over the next 24 hours. (By the way, it was back to the start of December that we had a pair of dry days that didn’t bring in a drop.)

We have to go back to November to show a stretch of at least three sunny days — yikes. We can call Feb. 9 and 10 the magical days of 2020 (for now). It was our first pair of dry days with sunshine for not only the valley but even the coast. The remainder of this week will have a chance for rain. It doesn’t appear that we will be seeing another burst of sunshine in the near future.

If we manage to stay dry Wednesday, we will most definitely see some light rain come Thursday. The wettest day coming up will likely fall on the weekend, with the timing to be Saturday night into Sunday. However, a few showers Thursday and again on Valentine’s Day is likely.

Astoria

Portland

As our January went, Astoria is continuing to lead the pack with rain totals. Over 4 inches above areas like Portland and a majority of that came in four days! Now if we can get some of that moisture to remain for areas of central or eastern Oregon. We don’t want it all at once, but just some consistent showers to help the drought conditions.

Listen to more weather stories on Your Weather podcast