PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler than normal temperatures will keep Portland 10 degrees below normal, just days before the summer solstice.

Record-breaking cold temperatures are possible by Tuesday afternoon. A 5-year record for chilly afternoon highs could fall Tuesday as the mercury isn’t expected to warm above 62 degrees.

Portland’s current June 20 record sits at 63 degrees last set in 2018. This comes as Portland prepares for a nearly 25-degree temperature jump from Tuesday to Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure will help warm afternoon highs into the mid-80s Thursday. Dry weather returns by the middle of the week after a stormy and snowy scene for the Pacific Northwest.

Portland’s thunderstorm potential moves east Tuesday. A few morning showers will give way to mostly cloudy and cool conditions during the afternoon.

These cooler temperatures continue to keep lower snow elevations over the Cascades Tuesday morning.

Snow flurries are possible above 4,500 feet as skies begin to dry. After Oregon and Washington’s clouds clear, the summer heat returns for the official start of the summer season Wednesday.