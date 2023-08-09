PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days without measurable rainfall may come to an end for the second time this week in Portland as another front moves through the area Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures, increased cloud coverage, and a few isolated showers are likely Wednesday. Afternoon highs will sit slightly cooler than normal after daytime highs have been sitting in the mid-80s for the start of the week.

Cooler and wetter weather possible for Portland Wednesday, August, 9, 2023

Portland’s latest cold front moves through the Willamette Valley early Wednesday morning. That will increase the cloud coverage and keep temperatures mild. The mix of sun and clouds will return by the afternoon hours as the shower potential also increases.

Cold front moves through Portland Wednesday as rain chances return during the afternoon

Rain showers will be isolated in nature. The window of opportunity sits from 2:00 p.m. to sunset. Rain accumulation will be limited and remain higher along the coast. Near a tenth of an inch is possible. Willamette Valley residents will likely only see a few raindrops. A few more showers are possible over the foothills of the Cascades.

Portland’s dry conditions remain at bay with next chance of rain Wednesday

Portland hasn’t seen measurable rainfall of at least 0.01″ of rain since Aug. 6. If rain showers fall over Portland International Airport, that would put an end to Portland’s two-day rain-free streak.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s drier and warmer weather pattern for next week

This latest front is fast moving. Clearing skies return by Thursday as afternoon temperatures return to the 90s by the weekend. The number of days without rainfall would continue to add up after Wednesday’s chance of rain.