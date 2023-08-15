PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is expected to break its precious temperature record Tuesday with a daily high of 104. The high would surpass the previous record of 100 degrees set in 2008.

On Monday, Portland saw the hottest August temperature ever recorded in the city, with a high of 108. Following Monday’s unprecedented heat, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says Portland will cool down slowly for the rest of the week.

“We’re entering day three of the heat wave,” Bayern said. “Record-breaking, triple-digit temps expected again this (Tuesday) afternoon in Portland. We’ll likely stay in or near the 100s through Wednesday before a cooling trend sets up by Friday, into the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until late Wednesday.”

Another record day of heat expected in Portland. (KOIN 6)

A Red Flag Warning is issued for most of Western Oregon and Western Washington Tuesday as sweltering temps and low humidity levels combine to create dangerous wildfire conditions. Ian Rickert, Regional Fire Planner for the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region said that record temperatures are also expected along the Coast Range Tuesday.

“Today’s Red Flag Warnings are in effect for extremely hot, dry, unstable weather west of the Cascade crest,” Rickert said. “The challenging fire weather conditions coincide with areas that are experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought. Several measures of fire danger show we are approaching new record highs on the west slope of the Cascades and in the Coast Range. Together, the weather and fuel conditions create a situation that lends itself to extreme fire behavior.”