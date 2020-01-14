Portland residents watch and wait for snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The watch-and-wait weather week is upon the Portland metro area, and it’s forcing families and businesses to try to figure out plans for the possible snow ahead.

Just up Burnside in the West Hills, rain turned to snow Monday evening. But those flakes disappeared quickly. It’s a guessing game as to what’s ahead, and that makes it especially tough for parents.

“Well, we just assume there’s school,” said West Hills resident Jean Singer. “My son has a paper due tomorrow and I said it needs to be done, but we’ll make arrangements in case there is snow.”

It’s a challenging week for anyone who is trying to make appointments. Some local offices reported that they were getting cancellations or people calling in to say that if it snows they won’t be there. The Portland School District said it tried to get word out by 5:30 a.m. if there is a delayed start or classes are canceled. Plenty of families are getting prepared just in case.

“Lots of snow, bring it on. I got groceries—we’re stocked up,” said one woman as she loaded her car with bags of groceries. “Or it could just be business as usual.”

It was business as usual in most of the metro area, weather-wise. Others said it would be nice to get a break from snow.

“I’d like a no-snow winter,” said Singer.

TriMet said it will have its buses with drop-down chains running the higher elevation routes in the morning, but suggests that riders leave early for their commute if snow or ice arrives.

With uncertainty in the air, KOIN 6 News’ Lisa Balick asked 6-year-old Tessa for her prediction.

“It might snow and it might not, we will just have to wait and see,” said Tessa.