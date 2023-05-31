Summer-like clouds seen over Albany, Ore. in late May as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May 2023 will go down in history as one of Portland’s warmest on record, which brought the longest stint of rain-free skies along with it.

Portland hasn’t seen a single drop of rain in the last 16 days. That’s the new record for most consecutive days without rainfall in the month of May for the Rose City. The old record was 15 days last set in 1992 when only 0.10″ of rain fell over Portland.

Lack of rainfall seen in Portland in the month of May

That doesn’t mean that rain was plentiful in May for Portland. A growing rain deficit of 1.60 inches is where Portland comes up short.

On average, a total of 2.15 inches of rain should fall for the month of May.

Rain deficit grows in the month of May in Portland as rain gauges fail to fill to an inch of rain

Not only has it been a dry May, but it’s been warm.

Portland saw a total of 19 days above-normal temperatures. Five of those days were in the low- to mid-90s! Portland typically only sees about 13 days at or above 90 degrees for the entire summer season.

Above-average temperatures were a common occurrence in Portland in May

All of these toasty days have helped give May 2023 the top spot for the warmest month on record for the Portland metro area.

May 2023 marks Portland’s warmest May on record among other years with warm Mays

As June brings in the summer season, Portland should expect warm and drier weather.

Warmer and drier weather expected over the next week and a half in the Pacific Northwest

On average, June is the fourth driest and fourth warmest month of the year. Temperatures typically start off mild in the low 70s but end close to 80 degrees.

Average conditions expected in Portland in the month of June

These numbers just reflect what Portland typically sees. If the month of May shares anything, it’s the possibility of another round of heat likely moving into the start of the new month and summer season.