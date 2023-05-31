PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May 2023 will go down in history as one of Portland’s warmest on record, which brought the longest stint of rain-free skies along with it.
Portland hasn’t seen a single drop of rain in the last 16 days. That’s the new record for most consecutive days without rainfall in the month of May for the Rose City. The old record was 15 days last set in 1992 when only 0.10″ of rain fell over Portland.
That doesn’t mean that rain was plentiful in May for Portland. A growing rain deficit of 1.60 inches is where Portland comes up short.
On average, a total of 2.15 inches of rain should fall for the month of May.
Not only has it been a dry May, but it’s been warm.
Portland saw a total of 19 days above-normal temperatures. Five of those days were in the low- to mid-90s! Portland typically only sees about 13 days at or above 90 degrees for the entire summer season.
All of these toasty days have helped give May 2023 the top spot for the warmest month on record for the Portland metro area.
As June brings in the summer season, Portland should expect warm and drier weather.
On average, June is the fourth driest and fourth warmest month of the year. Temperatures typically start off mild in the low 70s but end close to 80 degrees.
These numbers just reflect what Portland typically sees. If the month of May shares anything, it’s the possibility of another round of heat likely moving into the start of the new month and summer season.