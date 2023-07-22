Sunny and warmer weather expected over the Pacific Northwest as seen by KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle continues Saturday in Portland after a cloudy start to the day.

Sunshine and warmer skies will overcome the clouds seen early Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to sit nearly 10 degrees above normal as the mercury climbs close to 90. This hot and dry weather pattern that remains persistent over Oregon and Washington will keep the wildfire threat elevated through the weekend.

Cloudy skies turn sunny over Portland Saturday, July 22, 2023 as temperatures warm close to 90

Portland’s latest summer heat will slip away by the start of next week. An upper level low will bring cooler and potentially wetter weather back to the region Monday and Tuesday. This comes as Portland sits below average for July’s monthly rainfall by nearly 0.40″ of rain.

Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by Monday and Tuesday as cloud coverage becomes more widespread.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler and potentially wetter weather patter

The chance of rain will not be widespread. Only a few drops of rain are possible for the start of next week. Despite little rain accumulation, higher humidity values and cooler temperatures will improve the wildfire threat Monday and Tuesday.

Drier skies and warmer temperatures will slowly work their way back into the Pacific Northwest as the end of next week approaches.