Summer heat building over Portland from the Willamette River in July by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland officially surpassed 100 degrees again Wednesday — and the temps keep climbing. The ongoing heat wave marks the third time in recorded history that Portland has seen four consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the last time Portland saw four consecutive 100-degree days was in 1981. The hottest temperature recorded during that stretch in 1981 was 107 degrees — the previous temperature record that was broken on Monday when Portland set a new all-time August high of 108.

“Okay Portland, if we hit the triple digits again today, then this will only be the third time since 1940 that we’ve had 4 consecutive days at 100-plus degrees,” Bayern said. “Triple-digit heat waves in Portland seem to cap out around three days or less. Not a record here, but still significant.”

Temperatures recorded during the August heatwave of 1981. (KOIN)

Portland’s current heat wave is almost over. Thursday is forecast for a high of 93 degrees.

Friday and Saturday are predicted to be significantly cooler with peak temperatures in the low 80s.