PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunshine and dry skies will take Portlanders through the weekend after patchy morning fog begins to clear Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to sit slightly above normal through the weekend. Morning fog will be patchy in nature as early morning lows fall into the 50s over the next few days.

Portland’s above normal temperature trend continues through the weekend with sunny afternoons

A few clouds could start to build over the Cascades Saturday afternoon and again Sunday. That’s where the best chance to see a stray shower or two remains over the next several days.

Portland will now begin to settle in to a warmer and drier weather pattern next week. Temperatures will slowly start to build next week with highs reaching into the mid 80s. This will help end the month of June on a warm note for the Rose City.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s gradual warming trend in his extended forecast

The lack of rain and warmer temperatures will continue to help dry Oregon and Washington’s landscape. That has the potential to increase the wildfire threat seen across the region.