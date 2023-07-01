Summer view of Mt. Hood from Vancouver, WA on the last day of June 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A break from the summer sizzle is a welcome start to the first day of July.

This slight cooling trend is just the start of what’s expected to be a record-breaking heat wave for the Pacific Northwest this week. Saturday afternoon highs will be slightly cooler due to a an upper level low north of the region. That will help slightly cooler conditions return to the region briefly. Afternoon highs will remain above normal by nearly 10 degrees Saturday, despite slightly cooler conditions returning.

Slightly cooler temperatures return to the region thanks to an upper level low pressure system north of Oregon and Washington

Temperatures will continue to build across the region Sunday and into next week. That’s where records will likely be tied for the Fourth of July and possibly broken by Wednesday.

Record-breaking likely returns to Portland next week as highs climb into the 90s

This far outweighs the normal temperatures Portland should typically see for the start of the month of July, where highs should be in the upper 70s.

Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival weather forecast the weekend and for the start of next week

Waterfront Blues Festival goers should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat this weekend.

This latest heat wave will continue to take much of the Pacific Northwest into the middle and end of next week. That has already started to increase the wildfire potential east of the Columbia River Gorge Saturday.

Higher fire danger east of the Columbia River Gorge Saturday, July 1, 2023

Red Flag Warnings are in effect through Saturday evening as downsloping, westerly winds warm and dry out central Oregon and Washington’s landscape. Wind gusts could near 30 mph. If a wildfire begins in these hot and dry conditions, the wind could quickly spread the flames as humidity values remain extremely low.