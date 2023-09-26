It will be the last time the sun sets during that hour until March 10, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shorter days and longer nights are here as the fall rains and cooler temperatures remain this week. Portland will see its final 7 p.m. sunset of the year Tuesday evening.

Portland’s sunset information for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Daylight hours will continue to dwindle as the northern hemisphere nears the winter solstice on December 21. On average, Portland’s been loosing about three minutes of daylight each day in the month of September. That time is shaved off from both later sunrises and earlier sunsets.

Sunsets continue to get earlier as Portland approaches the winter solstice

Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. sunset will be the last time the sun sets during that hour until March 10, 2024. That’s when much of the United States “springs forward” into daylight saving time.

Starting Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Portland will see sunsets fall in during the six o’clock hour until Halloween.