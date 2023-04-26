Warmer temps return to Portland in nearly 190 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer temperatures have finally arrived!

Afternoon temperatures climbed into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. That put an end to the 188-day-long streak of below-70-degree temperatures, which began back in October 2022.

The longest stretch of below 70-degree days was 206 days.

Wednesday’s taste of warmer weather is just the start of Portland’s latest warming trend.

Parts of western Oregon and Washington could see their first 80-degree day as early as Thursday. Some locations in southern Oregon could near 90 by Friday.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in the Rose City was 90 degrees on April 30, 1998.

While 90s aren’t in the forecast yet, mid 80s are possible for Portland by Friday. That’s why the KOIN 6 Weather Team has issued a KOIN 6 Weather Alert Day as records are threatened by the end of the week.