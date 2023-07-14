It's the start of Oregon and Washington's latest string of 90+ degree days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle, “July fry,” and Portland’s latest heat streak builds Friday and continues into the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the low-90s once again Friday afternoon and evening. That’s the start of Oregon and Washington’s latest string of 90+ degree days. A ridge of high pressure is the cause for this latest stent of above average temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb close to 115 degrees for places as close as Redding, CA this weekend.

Those celebrating Portland’s Pride Fest need to use extreme caution when spending a prolonged amount of time outdoors this weekend.

Portland Pride will be hot and sunny

Portland’s wildfire potential is also on the rise. Breezy conditions Saturday will help dry the landscape over the Willamette Valley. Locations east of the Columbia River Gorge will also see an increased chance of higher wildfire weather probability.

Increased wildfire threat for the Willamette Valley and east of the Columbia River Gorge

Heat related illness will be heightened as overnight lows remain mild. Early morning lows are expected to only fall into the mid-60s through Sunday morning. Portland’s latest weather pattern change is setting now over the Gulf of Alaska. That will drop temperatures into the upper-70s Monday with an increase in cloud coverage.

Warmer weekend weather expected in Portland before cooler conditions return Monday

The cooler spots this weekend will be along the coast and up in elevations.