PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland area has received roughly 11 inches of snow this February, more snow than Buffalo, Denver, New York City and Detroit combined during the same period.

Portland has also seen more snow this month than Boston, Chicago, Cleveland or Philadelphia. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports the discrepancy is a result of record February snowfall in Portland and significantly below-average snowfall in parts of the East and Midwest.

“Portland typically only sees 1.2 inches of snow in the month of February,” Cozart said. “So, our 10.8 inches this month is far from what’s normal. While Portland’s snow numbers are well above average, places like New York City are falling behind. Buffalo, New York is sitting more than 15 inches below its normal February snowfall totals.”

Boston, for example, has received a minimal 6.94 inches of snow so far in 2023, well below its January-February average of 27.8 inches. Portland, meanwhile, has seen roughly 10 inches more than its February average. However, a winter storm warning is currently in effect for the Boston area, as 4 to 7 inches of fresh snow is forecast to fall across parts of New England between Monday and Tuesday night.

City snow comparison between Portland and Boston. (KOIN 6)

City snow comparison between Portland and Boston. (NWS)

Annual winter snowfall totals in Portland. (KOIN 6)

A winter weather advisory is also currently in effect for the Portland area. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that Portland may see more low-elevation snow after last week’s record-breaking storm.

“A winter weather advisory continues across the Portland metro area until Tuesday morning for 1 to 3 inches of snow above 500 feet,” Bayern said. Heavy snow is expected across the Cascades and coast range through Tuesday before we’re given a dry break on Wednesday.”

Below average temperatures remain in Portland’s forecast through mid-March.