PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again.

Forecast morning lows Tuesday in comparison to the 1950 record-breaking cold

Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland, but it will be another round of cold numbers not seen since Christmas Eve.

A mix of sun and clouds will be found of much of the Pacific Northwest come Tuesday afternoon. This comes as afternoon highs are expected to rebound into the low 40s. This will be the start of Oregon and Washington’s latest warming trend. Early morning lows will continue to sit warm each day this week with afternoon highs ending up in the low 50s by the weekend.

Rain chances begin to increase again across the region by the weekend.