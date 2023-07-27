PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Normal weather for the end of July continues in Portland as the number of days without rainfall adds up, increasing the wildfire threat.
Rain chances remain elusive as temperatures sit near normal. On average, Portland should see highs in the mid 80s. That’s what’s expected along the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon.
A few more clouds will be in the mix Thursday compared to Wednesday afternoon.
The temperature trend will remain in the mid 80s through the end of the month of July. Summer heat begins to work its way back into the region for the start of August.
Temperatures are expected to sit above average through for the start of the new month.
Portland needs to see more rainfall to help reduce the wildfire threat, but August typically brings some of the driest conditions of the year just behind the month of July.