Summer sunset views with a few clouds over Beaverton in late July as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Normal weather for the end of July continues in Portland as the number of days without rainfall adds up, increasing the wildfire threat.

Portland’s dry weather stretch approaches 40 days as hot and dry weather is expected next week

Rain chances remain elusive as temperatures sit near normal. On average, Portland should see highs in the mid 80s. That’s what’s expected along the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon.

Near-normal conditions remain over Portland Thursday as a mix of sun and clouds last through the day

A few more clouds will be in the mix Thursday compared to Wednesday afternoon.

The temperature trend will remain in the mid 80s through the end of the month of July. Summer heat begins to work its way back into the region for the start of August.

Normal conditions expected in Portland during the month of August

Temperatures are expected to sit above average through for the start of the new month.

Summer heat builds back into western Oregon and Washington for the start of August

Portland needs to see more rainfall to help reduce the wildfire threat, but August typically brings some of the driest conditions of the year just behind the month of July.