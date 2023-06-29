PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer heat only gets hotter from here in Portland as near record-breaking heat is possible by the Fourth of July.

Morning clouds will continue to keep early morning lows near 60 Thursday, but that cloud coverage is short-lived. Clearing skies and more sunshine will continue to send afternoon and evening highs to the mid 80s once again.

This trend will continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures jump into the 90s for the start of next week.

Portland’s warmer temperature trend through the holiday weekend

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Portland on the Fourth of July was 99 degrees back in 1972. Temperatures are expected to near that record Tuesday but are expected to remain just shy of the record.

Portland’s Fourth of July stats as another round of warm weather returns

The last several years have reflected highs closer to what’s normal for the start of the month of July in Portland.

Hot & dry conditions remain through the middle of next week in Portland

This hot stretch of weather comes as Portland sees its next stint of dry weather.