PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring-like temperature return to western Oregon and Washington Tuesday. This comes as Portlanders prepare for the summer sizzle later in the week.

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s after clouds start to clear during the afternoon hours. The last of Oregon and Washington’s clouds will be seen early Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will be the latest trend keeping a tight grip on the Pacific Northwest for the next week.

Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures build Tuesday across the Portland metro area

Temperatures will continue to climb as the week moves forward. Portland’s record-warm temperatures are threatened this weekend.

That’s where mid to upper 80s are possible as early as Friday and 90s return to the forecast for the weekend.

Portland prepares for next round of heat by the weekend

No rain is expected to find its way back into the Pacific Northwest as much of the country feels the heat. This could impact your outdoor Mother’s Day plans this weekend.