PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of morning clouds, afternoon sun, and near-normal temperatures makes for a lackluster forecast in Portland Wednesday.

Portland continues to sit on the fringe of cooler air to the north and summer heat to the south. That’s putting The Rose City in the perfect position to see typical weather for the end of July.

Warmer and sunnier skies expected in Portland Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Afternoon highs will climb close to average as the mercury sits in the low- to mid-80s Wednesday afternoon. Wildfire smoke from fires burning across the state of Oregon will remain clear of the coast and Willamette Valley.

Wildfire smoke stays clear of far western Oregon and Washington through Wednesday afternoon

Those traveling east of the Cascades this week will run into poor and unhealthy air quality. Bend, is one location in Oregon that will continue to see unhealthy air quality through the week’s end.

Multiple low pressure systems north of Oregon and Washington will keep the mild weather over the Pacific Northwest through the end of the week.

Average temperatures continue in the Pacific Northwest as low pressure remain northwest of Oregon and Washington

Those in western Oregon and Washington should enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. Another ridge is starting to form over the Pacific Ocean. That will likely bring back the summer heat by start of next week.