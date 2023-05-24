PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The next round of summer heat begins to build in Portland Wednesday. Above average temperatures return along with bright, blue, and sunny skies for the middle of the week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Wednesday’s expected afternoon and evening highs for the Willamette Valley

The normal temperature this time of year in Portland is just above 70-degrees. Highs will climb into the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Even warmer conditions are expected as high pressure slides into place from the Pacific Ocean.

A ridge of high pressure brings summer-like heat back to western Oregon and Washington by the week’s end.

Low to mid-80s are expected to return to valley locations for the end of the week. Those warmer temperatures have the potential to build thunderstorms over the Cascades as early as Thursday afternoon. Lightning, small hail and gusty winds are the biggest threats with these potential storms.

Portland’s extended weather forecast, including the long holiday weekend

Portland’s latest warming trend is short-lived. Another round of 70s will work their way in to the region for the long holiday weekend. Portland will hold on to the dry skies Memorial Day, as comfortable temperatures keep the mercury in the mid 70s.