Downtown Portland seen from Vancouver on a mild spring day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seasonal temperatures return to Portland Friday before cooler and wetter conditions return this weekend.

Sunshine will start the day for those along the Willamette Valley. That morning sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. A few 80s are not out of the realm of possibility Friday.

Clouds will begin to increase in the late afternoon hours. Cooler conditions will follow as a front pushes through the Pacific Northwest. Afternoon highs will fall nearly 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday.

Even cooler conditions are possible by Sunday and last through the middle of next week.

Near record-breaking cold afternoon temperatures will coincide with the chance of rain.

Some of those rain showers have the potential to bring thunderstorm activity back to the Pacific Northwest Monday and Tuesday.