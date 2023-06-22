PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer season is coming in hot! Portland prepares for the chance to see another round of near 90-degree temperatures Thursday.

The occasional easterly winds will help warm and dry out conditions across western Oregon and Washington. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s. Some 90s are possible in isolated locations Thursday afternoon. That comes as skies remain clear and sunny.

Winds will likely be gusty during the afternoon hours. Some gusts will be near 25 mph along the Willamette Valley. Even gustier conditions are possible along the coast with more of a northerly wind.

This warming trend will also help to increase the wildfire danger Thursday afternoon and evening. Recent rainfall will help some locations, but strong winds and warmer temperatures will quickly start to dry the landscape.

This latest warming trend is short-lived. Near normal temperatures return by the end of the week and continues into the weekend.

These near-normal temperatures will come with Portland’s latest stretch of dry weather.